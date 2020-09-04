Health News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Dormaa Central awaits test results of 182 people - MCE

Drissa Ouattara, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Dormaa Central

A total of 484 people have been tested for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Dormaa Central Municipality, Mr.



Drissa Ouattara, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) announced at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.



He said 40 of them who tested positive were treated and discharged whilst the results of 182 others were yet to be received with the rest testing negative.



Mr. Ouattara who was addressing the first ordinary meeting of the Municipal Assembly therefore reminded residents in the Municipality to remain vigilant and comply with the directives and protocols to prevent spread of the disease.



Assembly Members, chiefs, staff of the Assembly, heads of departments and representatives of trade associations attended the meeting.



He said to protect residents from contracting the disease, the Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, the National Commission for Civic Education and the Information Services Department had carried out intensive educational campaign throughout the Municipality.



"Special attention was placed on market centres, churches, mosques and public places, where a large number of people congregate and all the markets and major public places and institutions too were disinfected”, Mr Ouattara said.



The Assembly paid all the bills concerning accommodation, treatment and feeding of persons suspected to have contracted the disease and therefore quarantined, the MCE added.



Mr. Ouattara stated 27 schools were currently benefiting from the Ghana School Feeding Programme in the Municipality, saying that pupils were served hot, nutritious meals on daily basis.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.