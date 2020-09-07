Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Coronavirus: 'Don't make airport accessible to countries with high cases' - Govt cautioned

The Chief Executive Officer of Moontouch Travel Limited, Radia Adama Saani, has advised the government against the admission of foreigners from high-risk Coronavirus countries into Ghana.



This follows the reopening of Kotoko International Airport on September 1, 2020, to both passengers and businesses to bring back social and economic activities due to the outbreak of the virus in the world.



Speaking on the reopening, Radia Adama Saani commended the government for setting up good safety protocols at the airport especially with the introduction of a rapid mandatory COVID-19 PCR test for all passengers upon their arrival in Ghana which takes between 15-25 minutes.



However, allowing nationals from certain red flag COVID-19 affected countries into the country, she explained could put Ghanaian citizens in danger and the country could probably reverse the gains made in the fight against the pandemic after an impressive fight by the government and citizens.



Due to the nature of the Coronavirus outbreak and the un-readiness of a vaccine, an updated statistical analysis of cases of various countries, all put together, she underscored, must constantly guide the operations of the International airport.



Speaking in an interview, the Tourism and Aviation industry professional noted that, just as the government is taking gradual steps in easing the COVID-19 restrictions in education and other sectors of the national economy, the same method should be applied to the aviation sector, with especial precautionary steps taken against the wholesale admission of foreigners into the country.



She indicated that countries around the globe which have already opened their airports still observe some restrictions to the top six (6) most affected countries notably: the USA, Brazil, Russia, India Mexico and Spain.



She disclosed that the breakdown of statistics made available indicate that many countries especially the advanced ones still battle with the virus and the high rate of spread could still be looming.



"When you look at countries who have already opened their airports for tourists, such as China, Kuwait, UAE, Canada, Egypt, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and many others, there are aviation restrictions from certain countries and airlines", she stated.



In considering the best measures required to defeat the virus, Radia Adama Saani, the Aviation Professional, advised that only Ghanaian citizens arriving from the above mentioned red flag Corona affected countries should be accepted into Ghana but with negative COVID-19 test certificate dated not more than 5 days prior to the departure.



Also, passengers should temporarily be discouraged from travelling into the country with pets especially dogs.



"Ghana must reflect on how the virus found its way into the country and not complicate our current improved situation", she added.



"We have to be extremely cautious in carrying out this exercise. We must carefully examine COVID-19 countries with high risk and consider the appropriate measures to take instead of treating all nationals equal upon their arrival."

