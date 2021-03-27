Coronavirus: 'Do not let your guard down' – GHS on decline in active cases

Health News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta, has asked the general public not to let their guard down following the decline in the country’s active coronavirus cases.



This caution follows the decline in Ghana’s active coronavirus cases after the roll out of the covid-19 vaccines in the country.



Government of Ghana received the first batch of the covid-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, on Wednesday 24th February 2021.



The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of two (2) vaccines that have, so far, been approved and declared as safe-for-use by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



Speaking to Ghanaians during the 24th Covid-19 update address, President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, urged Ghanaians to avail themselves to take the covid-19 vaccine.



Ghana’s active coronavirus cases currently stand at 2,641 after 106 cases were recorded.



The death toll is pegged at 737.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Director of health promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta, explained that the country experienced active cases below 300 in 2020 which shot up following our lifestyle.



He cautioned the general public to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to ensure that the virus is completely out of the system.



“ As we enter the Easter season, I would encourage everyone to continue to adhere to the nose mask and handwashing safety protocols. On the decline in cases, we have been here before, just as we are being vaccinated, we need to know that we are still at war and protect ourselves”, he told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.