Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus District Taskforce visits schools in Upper Denkyira West

Schools in Ghana have reopened

A COVID-19 Taskforce for Upper Denkyira West District has been inaugurated to help ensure that the safety and health protocols were adhered to.



The team visited some selected schools immediately after its inauguration to obtain first-hand information on measures put in place in the wake of reopening of schools.



The team made up of the DCE Agyemang Asiedu, the District Director of Education, Betty Smith, as well as personnel from the Health Directorate in Diaso visited Diaso D/A Methodist Primary/JHS, St. Theresa's Catholic Primary/JHS, Anglican D/A Primary n JHS, Jameso D/A Primary and Diaso SHS.





Mr Asiedu in an interaction with Headteachers and students pupils reminded them of the upsurge in COVID-19 pandemic cases in recent times, adding that the only remedy against the spread of the virus was for them to adhere strictly to the laid down safety protocols.



“Wearing of nose masks, regular washing of hands with soap under running water, observation of social distancing and rubbing of hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizers frequently whenever the need arises, will protect you from the virus,” he said.



The DCE informed them that his outfit had made the necessary arrangements for schools in the district to be supplied with COVID-19 preventive materials within the week.