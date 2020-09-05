General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Coronavirus: Deaths rise but active cases drop

Ghana's coronavirus deaths has risen to 283

Ghana’s Coronavirus deaths have seen three additional cases recorded.



From the latest update released by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, September 5, the number of deaths has risen from 280 to 283.



With 43,693 recovered/discharged patients, the country’s active cases now stand at 801.



Among these, 14 are in severe conditions while six are in critical conditions with three on ventilators.



Only 64 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases since the disease’s outbreak in the country to 44,777.



Last Thursday, the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, noted that only four out of the 16 regions are nursing active cases.





