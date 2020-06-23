General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 95

Ghana has recorded 10 more death of COVID 19 cases, sending the country’s total fatal cases from 85 to 95.



Addressing the press on Tuesday, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said the death toll from the illness has risen by 10 more people to 95 while recoveries have increased to 10,907.



According to the data released by the GHS, the total number of cases recorded stands at 14,568.



Out of the total number of positive cases, 6019 were found through general surveillance while 8,549 were through enhanced contact tracing testing.



Currently, there are 3,566 active cases being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers as well as home management.



24 persons are severe and 6 are in critical conditions (5 on ventilators), the Ghana Health Service stated.



The latest update comes from the results of 277, 550 samples that were tested by the various testing centers across the country.



Count of Cases per Region



Greater Accra Region - 8,075



Ashanti Region - 2,812



Western Region - 1,148



Central Region - 794



Eastern Region - 373



Volta Region - 314



Upper East Region - 271



Oti Region - 105



Western North Region - 82



Northern Region - 61



Savannah Region - 37



Upper West Region - 35



Bono East Region - 33



Ahafo Region - 8



North East Region - 3



Bono Region - 3









