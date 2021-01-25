General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus: Death toll now 367 as active cases jump to 3,286

Ghana's coronavirus cases have risen in recent weeks

Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Ghana with the death toll now 367, according to the Ghana Health Service.



Active cases have also jumped to 3,286 with 679 cases recorded.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 60,794 cases with 57,141 recoveries and discharges.



Meanwhile, more than 25 million cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across the United States.



Experts say the true number is likely to be higher. More than 417,500 in the US have died from the virus.



The daily number of deaths has exceeded 4,000 in recent weeks – including on Wednesday when Joe Biden was sworn into office.



Cumulative Cases per Region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region – 34,740



Ashanti Region – 11,687



Western Region – 3,270



Eastern Region – 2,704



Central Region – 2,215



Volta Region – 848



Bono East Region – 796



Western North Region – 689



Bono Region – 645



Northern Region – 620



Ahafo Region – 537



Upper East Region – 502



Oti Region – 244



Upper West Region – 152



Savannah Region – 62



North East Region – 25