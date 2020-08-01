General News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Coronavirus: Death toll now 182 as case count climbs to 35,501

Greater Accra Region still has the highest recorded cases

Death toll from the coronavirus in Ghana stands at 182 as 359 new cases take the national case count to 35,501.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 32,096 persons have recovered from the virus or have been discharged.



Active cases now stand at 3,223 as of July 28, 2020, according to the GHS.



The latest figures released on July 31, according to the GHS, represent samples taken between July 16 and July 27 but reported from the lab on July 28.



Greater Accra Region still has the highest recorded cases followed by the Ashanti Region.



Greater Accra Region has recorded a total of 18, 273 so far but active cases 1,900.







Below is the full regional breakdown of cases.



Greater Accra Region – 18,273;



Ashanti Region – 8,770;



Western Region – 2,583;



Central Region – 1,430;



Eastern Region – 1,416;



Volta Region – 593;



Bono East Region – 483;



Bono Region – 439;



Western North Region – 363;



Northern Region – 354;



Upper East Region – 282;



Oti Region – 192;



Ahafo Region – 164;



Upper West Region – 88;



Savannah Region – 62;



North East Region – 9





