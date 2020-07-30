Regional News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Coronavirus: Couple donates PPEs to Worawora Government Hospital

The Founders of Reach Out Medical Team, Dr and Mrs Frank Yirenkyi, have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other health items to the Worawora Government Hospital in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.



The items worth about GHC20,000.00 include, 480 tissue papers, 500 hand gloves, 9,560 goggle masks, 50 foot wears, 50 face shields.



The rest are: 60 Veronica buckets, 3,500 pieces of hand sanitizers, 480 gallons of sanitizers, 280 gallons of liquid soap and 10 kilogrammes of chlorine.



Dr Yirenkyi said his gesture was to augment the efforts of government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



He urged the people to strictly adhere to the safety protocols to stay healthy.



Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, who presented the items to the Management of the Hospital, was grateful to the donors for their patriotic support at this time, when the world was battling with the pandemic.



He appealed to health facilities within the Region to work hard and prevent people from spreading the virus and appealed to doctors and nurses to be extra careful on the job to avoid infecting themselves with the virus.



Dr Sefakor Tetteh, Medical Superintendent, WoraWora Hospital, thanked their benefactors for the offer and pledged to judiciously use the medical items for the purpose for the donation.



Nana Ayeriwa Sarfua, Queenmother of WoraWora Traditional Area, thanked the Foundation for their support to the hospital and community as well.

