Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

Coronavirus: Conduct frequent disinfection of Police Service facilities - Supt. Acolatse

Head of the Police Training School in Ho, Chief Superintendent William Yankey Acolatse

Police in the Volta Region are calling for frequent disinfection of their facilities to help in protecting them against COVID-19 and other diseases.



Making the call in an interview on the sidelines of a disinfection exercise by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Head of the Police Training School in Ho, Chief Superintendent William Yankey Acolatse, said with the knowledge that the new variant of the virus was deadlier, it was prudent to have disinfection every two months.



"We are told that the new variant is more dangerous than the old one so we need this place to be disinfected regularly to protect us here. If we get this every two months, we will be happy," he appealed.



He expressed happiness that the exercise was coming on for the second time in the region.



The disinfection exercise will be carried out at police cells, offices, training schools and living quarters as part of government's efforts to curb the spread of covid.



As part of efforts to ensure the protocols are enforced, the Volta regional police command has intensified education campaigns.



The command suspended an operation earlier this week where scores of people were arrested and fined for not wearing nose masks.



Ho Municipal Commander of Police, ASP Alexandra Addade Yeboah, told the media that the exercise was suspended to educate people more on the exercise.



He said, "after the exercise, we had reports that people were not happy so the Regional Commander summoned us for a meeting where he directed that we suspend it."



"We have, therefore, decided to embark on a one-week education drive so that people are aware of the protocols before we start implementing the directives," he stressed.



Scores of people were arrested and given instant fines of 20 Ghana cedis in the operation last week.



So far, some 51 Police installations in the Volta region have thoroughly been disinfected to stop the spread of the virus.