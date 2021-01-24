Regional News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Churches in Akatsi South mainstream safety protocols

Churches within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have mainstreamed the use of facemasks after the practice was seen to be diminishing in recent months.



The strict adherence was necessitated by the new surge in coronavirus cases in the country due to the drop in the guard and respect to safety protocols as observed by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



Many believe the new confirmed cases have sparked fears that the country’s significant gains in the fight against COVID-19 might hit a snag as the number of active cases in the last few weeks has been on the rise.



Visits by the GNA on Sunday to some major Churches in the Akatsi South Municipality revealed that respect for safety protocols has gained much attention.



The Churches include Christ the King Catholic Church, the Church of Pentecost, Global Evangelical Church, the Apostolic Vision Church International, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Assemblies of God Church, the Church of Christ, The Lord's Pentecostal Church International, Church of Conquerors and others.



Pastor Oscar Kludzie, President of the Akatsi Local Council of Churches in an interaction with the GNA said, "Christians ought to be guided by the laid down protocols to save the population from this deadly disease".



Some Pastors explained, “the new situation is disturbing, hence their resolve to persistently call on God for intervention and adhering to the rules".



Pastor Francis Gasu, Head Pastor of the Church of Conquerors International, said Christians must stand firm and pray to God for His mercy.



So far, no new cases of COVID 19 have been recorded in the Akatsi South Municipality after registering a case last year.