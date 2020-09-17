General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: China presents second batch of medical supplies to Ghana

The items were presented by the Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana Mr. Zhu Jing

China on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, handed over its second batch of medical supplies to Ghana to combat the coronavirus pandemic.



The Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana Mr. Zhu Jing presented the supplies to Ghana’s the Deputy Minister of Health Bernard Okoe-Boye at a short ceremony in Accra.



The supplies included 20,000 N95 Protective Face Masks, 350,000 Surgical Masks, 10,000 Disposable Coveralls, 15,000 Medical Goggles, 15,000 Pair of Disposable Nitrile Gloves, and 3000 Pair of Disposable Shoe Covers.



Mr Zhu spoke highly of Ghana’s efforts to flatten the pandemic. He said that the Ghanaian Government has been taking rigorous and effective measures to fight the pandemic.



“The number of active cases is now under 1000. The Kotoko International Airport has been reopened. The government of Ghana has done a commendable job, which should be highly appreciated and fully supported,” he stated.



Mr Zhu said China, like Ghana and other countries, also suffered a lot from the virus but under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the whole nation has been fighting an all-out people’s war against the pandemic and they have made important progress in the prevention and control efforts so far.



Mr Zhu emphasised that the virus respects no borders and friendship has no boundaries. “The Chinese Government and the Chinese People, including those in Ghana, will do their best to help Ghana.”



He believed that as long as Ghana and China stayed in solidarity, “we will definitely win the battle against the pandemic.”



The Deputy Minister of Health commended China’s progress in controlling the pandemic and gave special thanks to the Chinese Government for their supports.



He said that Ghana has already and will continue to work with the world community, including China to fight the pandemic.

