Health News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Chiefs must join our fight against second wave - Nana Fredua

Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta

Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta has called on national leaders, particularly Chiefs in the country to join the fight against COVID-19.



There are fears that Ghana might experience a second wave of COVID-19 as foreign countries are currently recording increases in the case count of the disease.



Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and France have been hit by the second wave with governments announcing another lockdown to curb the disease.



Although Ghana is not recording huge numbers like other countries, there are predictions the infection rate might become worse in the country should the citizenry become lax in their adherence to the safety protocols.



In respect of this, Nana Fredua is appealing to the Chiefs to advise residents in their communities to comply with the safety protocols which include the wearing of nose masks and the use of hand sanitizers.



"We plead with all our Chiefs to sensitize people about it. It will help the nation a lot when they involve themselves. We know they have so much authority," he said onPeace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.





