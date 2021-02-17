Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Chief donates PPE and dual desks to school

Nana Kwaku Appiah Owanwani I donated dual desks and PPEs to M/A Junior High School

Nana Kwaku Appiah Owanwani I, Chief of Essienimpong in the Ejisu Municipality, has donated dual desks and Personal Protective Equipment to the local M/A Junior High School in the community.



This formed part of efforts by the chief to support the pupils and teachers to observe social distancing protocols in the classrooms against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the ceremony, Nana Appiah Owanwani I said the donation followed appeals by the school authorities who needed the desks to help address inadequate furniture challenges in the school.



He said the desk would help the school to observe social distancing protocols in the classrooms to help curb the possible spread of the virus in the school.



The chief advised the school authorities and pupils to strictly adhere to the protocols laid down to help prevent anyone from contracting the virus.



Raymond Quarshie Headmaster of the school, who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked the chief and his elders for the kind gesture.



He said the items would enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.



Mr Quarshie appealed to other individuals and corporate institutions to come to the aid of the school to strengthen quality education delivery to improve the performance of the pupils.