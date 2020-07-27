General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Borders remain closed to human traffic - Prez Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that all borders including land or air remains closed to human traffic until further notice.



However, he said that a special dispensation to evacuate Ghanaians who are stranded will be made to enable them come back home.



He said this while giving the 14th update on COVID-19 to Ghanaians .





