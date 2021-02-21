Regional News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Coronavirus: Bole District Assembly distributes PPE’s to Mosques, churches, GPRTU and market women

The Bole District Assembly in the Savannah Region of Ghana has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to representatives of Mosques, Churches, GPRTU and the Market women in the District on 19th February, 2021.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming said the PPE’s were donated on behalf of the Local government ministry to help curb COVID-19 in the District.



She said the rate at which the cases are now rising is alarming and the need to distribute to help save lives in crowded places.



She added the President Nana Akufo-Addo has given orders that everyone should all adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and has also banned all gatherings in order to curb the spread of the virus and these include Churches, Mosques, Market places for the safety of the people.



Madam Veronica also emphasized the need for the market to do well and take the wearing of face masks serious to protect themselves.



She said COVID-19 is very dangerous and the rate at which it is killing people is alarming.



Madam Veronica Alele distributed hand sanitisers, liquid soap, tissues nose masks and others to representatives of the Mosques, Churches, GPRTU and the market women association to be subsequently distributed to their members.



Rev. Martin Muosayir who is the Parish priest of the Martyrs of Uganda Catholic church in Bole thanked the DCE and the local government ministry for the kind gesture.



He said the PPEs came at the right time because the pandemic is very dangerous for the government alone to fight and for that matter, everybody should try and contribute to the fight against COVID-19.



Rev. Martin Muosayir prayed for the entire Bole District and the country at large.