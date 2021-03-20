Coronavirus: Beaches operating pubs and restaurants cannot be closed - GTA

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Deputy Corporate Affairs Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, has explained why some beaches in the country have not been shutdown in respect to COVID-19 prevention measures spelt out by President Akufo-Addo.



Domestic Measures put in place to protect Ghanaians against the COVID-19 pandemic include, the imposed ban on social gatherings, ban on events including concerts, theatrical performances, parties, weddings, and funerals.



Beaches, bars, cinemas, and nightclubs are also to remain closed until further notice.



However, tourist facilities, attractions, and local open-air drinking spots have been permitted to reopen.



According to him, the directive on the closure of beaches is still in force to the latter but the only exception is for beaches which also operate restaurants and open-air pubs.



Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra show hosted by Doctar Cann themed, ‘COVID-19 a year on; The recovery of the Tourism industry amidst COVID-19’, Kofi Atta said, “Beaches shouldn’t be opened at all. But some are only opened because they have restaurants and pubs within. The authorities expect patrons to these places to buy their food, drinks and leave.



It is not allowed for anybody to sit at the beaches to eat or relax. I can confidently say most people and beaches are not operating the beach fronts”.



He admitted that regardless of this directive in place, there are recalcitrant business owners who operate their beachfront.



On his account, the GTA has a task force in place and will deal with any such person who disregards the directive.