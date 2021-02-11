Regional News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: BasicNeeds supports Self Help Groups

Each of the SHGs was given a handwashing station and reusable nose masks

BasicNeeds Ghana, a mental health advocacy organization, has distributed COVID-19 Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) to 42 Self Help Groups (SHGs) of people with mental illness and epilepsy and their caregivers.



Members of the Group were also taken through precautionary measures outlined by government towards fighting the pandemic.



The engagement was done in eight communities in the Greater Accra Region with support from the Ghana Somudi Dwumadie and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Offices (FCDO).



The beneficiary SHGs, with about 840 members, are from the Ga West, Ledzokuku, Ayawaso, Abelekuma, Okaikoi, Ashiedu Keteke, Ashaiman and Krowor Municipalities in the Greater Accra Region.



Each of the SHGs was given a handwashing station and reusable nose masks.



The PPE were given to the Groups to ensure that they adhered to the preventive measures during their monthly meetings.



Mr Sunday Anaba Atua, Project Officer at BasicNeeds-Ghana, urged the beneficiaries to adhere to the measures put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19, because “during crisis periods, vulnerable persons living with mental health conditions risk being further disadvantaged and driven into further obscurity.



“We want you to practice the preventive measures everywhere, including your monthly meetings, that is why we are giving you these PPE to place them at your meeting venues and ensure you wash your hands regularly, especially during meetings,” he stressed.