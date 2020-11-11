General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: Bar was lowered for political activities – Security Consultant

File photo

Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has attributed the recent spike in Ghana’s COVID-19 case count to the lowering of standards in ensuring safety protocols are adhered to.



According to him, these safety protocols and standards were lowered to a large extent to make room for political activities to take place and this can be attributed to the recent spike in Ghana’s COVID-19 cases.



“We remember when we were almost at the peak of our COVID-19 cases and the President deployed the military to ensure all safety protocols were observed? Well, all these efforts have backfired. The bar was lowered for political parties and their activities to go on,” he said.



He stated that the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, even made assurances that the Electoral Commission (EC) can undertake its voter registration exercise without any incidence in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“He told us the virus has come to stay with us and urged Ghanaians to partake in the voter registration exercise because it would not be a problem”.



Richard Kumadoe made this assertion in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



The security expert motioned that at such a time, the country should have focused on using education as its frontline weapon to fight the pandemic and not rushing to lift restrictions for political activities to take place.



Political campaigns in Ghana are in full force as the December 7 election approaches. These campaigns being done in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic have seen political parties relying heavily on social media and door to door campaigns to control the spread of the virus.



However, these parties have come under intense criticism for refusing to see to it that their supporters who mob them on their tours observe all COVID-19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks.



With a few weeks to the end of political campaigning, the COVID-19 case count of Ghana has increased from the hundreds to the thousands. And the sudden rise has been attributed to these political activities.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.