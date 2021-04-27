Coronavirus: Ban flights from high-risk countries - Ex-NPP MP to Nana Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh Paye has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ban all flights from countries where COVID-19 is prevalent from entering Ghana to prevent a spike in the country's cases.



Ghana's COVID-19 cases have increased again.



A data published by the Ghana Health Service on Monday, April 26, 2021, indicates that the nation has recorded 1469 with daily new case count standing at 129.



Seven hundred and seventy-seven (777) people have sadly passed away.



It is believed that the sudden increase is due to the travelers entering Ghana.



The Frontiers Healthcare Service (FHS) in a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa and copied to the GHS indicated that on "24th of April, 2021, we recorded 75 positive cases. This exceeds the previous highest rate of 45 positive cases on the 21st of April, 2021" and that "it has become imperative to implement new guidelines to curtail the influx of positive cases into the country”.



Recent news reports also disclose that India's daily Covid-19 death toll has hit new world record as hospitals beg for oxygen.



Coronavirus infections in India have risen by 346,786, the Health Ministry in the country said on Saturday.



Reacting during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Samuel Ayeh Paye asked the President to protect Ghanaians by placing a ban on India, Japan and Korea among other countries where their cases have overwhelmingly shot up.



He also called on the government to intensify the measures at the Kotoka International Airport to detect the disease in travelers before they mingle with the general public.



"The President and the COVID-19 National Taskforce should ban people traveling from countries where the disease is prevalent from entering Ghana . . . any person who is in Korea, Japan or India and wants to come to Ghana must be told to wait for a while but if it's not possible, then we should quarantine and test them before we allow them to go home," he said.



