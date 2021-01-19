General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Coronavirus: Ashesi University, GIS lose staff

The late Frances Awua-Kyerematen at the walkway of the Research Building at Ashesi University

Frances Awua-Kyerematen, a senior female staff of Asheshi University, Berekuso, has reportedly died from complications of COVID-19.



Frances Awua-Kyerematen was the Associate Director of Students Life and Engagement at the prestigious university.



According to a Daily Guide report, some friends and loved ones took to social media to pour out their tributes to their departed friend.



The numerous posts suggest that the deceased passed away on January 15, 2021, some few days after she celebrated her 40th birthday.



“The late Awua-Kyerematen worked as coach, counsellor and advisor, and first joined Ashesi’s Admissions and Financial Aid Office in 2017. At the Financial Aid Office, she helped identify and recruit students into Ashesi and joined the Office of Students and Community Affairs in 2019,” the report said.



Her sudden death has come as a shock to so many, including friends, students, staff and faculty of Ashesi University.



Also, Dora Baah, a Junior High School teacher at the Ghana International School (GIS) has reportedly died from the novel Coronavirus.



Reports say she died over the weekend.



Authorities at the GIS are believed to have confirmed her death to parents and stakeholders of the school.