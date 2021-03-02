General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Asantehene, wife vaccinated

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia have on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, taken the COVID-19 vaccination jab.



Some sub-chiefs of the Asante Monarch including the Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II; Akyempemhene, Oheneba Adusei Poku among others were also vaccinated.



The vaccination exercise took place at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.



Addressing the media, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, said they have taken delivery of 150,000 vaccines and are expected to vaccinate 146,000 people.



The vaccination exercise, he said is expected to take place in 14 districts within the Greater Kumasi and the two Districts in Obuasi, being Obuasi East District and Obuasi Municipal Assemblies.



The vaccination exercise commenced today nationwide.



The first to be vaccinated are frontline health workers, security agencies, people with chronic disease, and people aged 60 and above.



Leading political figures like the President his vice and their wives have already been vaccinated.