Saturday, 15 August 2020

Coronavirus: Apam old students donate to school

Items donated were worth GHC4,500.00

The 2004-year old students' group of Apam Senior High School have donated to their alma mater to help the fight against COVID-19 on campus.



The items include two handwashing poly tanks, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, tissue papers and other items amounting to GH?4,500.





Presenting the items, the President of the Association, Michael Frimpong said, “for the safety practices of the students in these unusual times we find ourselves, this is a way to help the students stay protected from COVID-19. “



Adding: "We are sure that it would contribute to the safety protocol measures put in place by the school authorities and we urge that other year groups emulate the gesture and support the efforts of authorities and the government to fight the pandemic and enhance learning and teaching in schools.”



He added that the old students responded positively to their calls to allow staff to concentrate firmly on its core mandate of teaching and administration.



According to the President, the group made up of about 264 members wished they could do more but noted that it was the beginning of bigger donation to support the activities of the school.



The old students also urged students to follow all the safety protocols outlined by the authorities to be protected from COVID-19 and also learn hard to get better results in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The students were further advised to stay focused and form groups right after school so they can come back to make donations and other contribution to support the operations of the school.



The Executives took advantage of the donation to urge all 2004-year group members who are not part of the Association to get on board and help make it stronger.

