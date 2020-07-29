Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo’s negligence led him to self-isolation - Kwaku Boahen

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen says no NDC top official has contracted COVID-19.



According to him, this is largely because the party strictly abides by “all the protocols. That is why none of our officials so far has not contracted the virus”.



To him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo self-isolated due to his negligence in following the COVID-19 precautionary measures.



“Akufo Addo was asked to self-isolate because he did not follow all the protocols....Why did he allow Ghanaians to join queues to go register knowing well how risky the disease is? Even with wearing of nose mask, it took the NDC to pressure him before he started wearing some.



"What I’m trying to say is we the NDC have respect for the protocols and God loves us so much, that is why none of us have contracted the virus,” he stated.





