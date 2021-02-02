General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo must apologise to Ghanaians for his campaign recklessness – Sakara

Former Flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Michael Abu Sakara Foster has asked the President of Ghana to apologize to the people of Ghana for the reckless disregard for COVID-19 protocols during the campaign season.



According to him, an apology will restore the President’s credibility in the fight against COVID-19.



He said the President blaming the current spikes solely on funerals, church gatherings and nightclubs leave a lot to be desired and is insensitive.



Meanwhile, the Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the date and science does not prove that political rallies and activities contributed to the spike.



Given the spike in covid 19 infection rates, we all fully expected the President to announce additional measures that will be aimed at arresting and possibly reversing the rise in covid cases.



We also expected that the President would have first acknowledged and apologised to Ghanaians for the huge spreader events the political parties held during rallies in the 2020 election campaigns.



This would have assuaged the public, whose sacrifices hitherto, were wiped out during elections.



To blame the current spikes solely on funerals, church gatherings and nightclubs leaves a lot to be desired and is insensitive.



Mr President your stewardship in efforts to reign in the pandemic before elections was appreciated.



We must, however, hear an apology for the reckless abandon with which campaign rallies were held.



An apology in that regard is needed to restore your credibility in your fight against COVID-19 on our behalf.



Thank you.