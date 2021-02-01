Politics of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus: 'Akufo-Addo is the virus' – NDC member claims

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the ‘coronavirus’ in Ghana because he has failed to institute measures to fight the pandemic.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, February 1, Alhaji Sani Mohammed told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “Akufo-Addo is the ‘virus’ itself because he has not been able to curtail the spread of the Covid-19”.



He explained that “a constitutionally mandated institution such as National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Ashanti Region has only 3 vehicles to disseminate information on the novel virus. So if you come on TV and pretend as if you care, then it means you are the virus itself”.



President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address to the nation on Sunday, January 31 reintroduced restrictions on funerals, pubs and other public gatherings as measures to reduce and fight the communal spread of the virus.



But the NDC founding member is, however, of the view that the president has done little in his bid to fighting the virus hence described him as such.



‘Mahama is bacteria’



But reacting to the NDC member’s claims, Ashanti Region Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Adomako, described former President John Dramani Mahama as a ‘bacteria’ for what he described as his failure to fight the cholera outbreak in his tenure.



“If you describe President Akufo-Addo as a ‘virus’, I will also refer to the former president as ‘bacteria’ because of his abysmal performance in fighting the cholera bacteria while he was in office.”