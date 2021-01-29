General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Akatsi South records two new cases

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services has disclosed that the Municipality has recorded two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.



Dr Nyarko told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the two confirmed cases were received out of 14 samples sent by the Akatsi South Municipal Health Directorate for testing.



He disclosed that the two active cases are all males, who are inmates of the Akatsi Police cells going through investigations for some offenses they committed.



Dr Nyarko added that a team of health officials took samples from the remaining inmates as well as Police officers for testing.



He, however, appealed to every individual in the Municipality to remain calm as they worked to stem the spread of the virus.



Dr Nyarko also called for urgent attention and strict adherence with the safety protocols announced by President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Health.



The two confirmed cases the GNA learnt, were placed in isolation at the Akatsi Municipal hospital for medical attention.



As of January 28, Ghana recorded 62,751 confirmed cases with 58,561 recoveries/discharge and 377 deaths.



There are now 3,813 active cases in the country and 109 cases in the Volta region.



