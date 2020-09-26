Regional News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Coronavirus: Afram Plains South receives ¢21K to pay water bills of water providers

There are 29 water service providers across Afram Plains South District listed to receive the funds

The Afram Plains South District in the Eastern region has received from government through the Community Water and Sanitation Agency(CWSA) a total of Twenty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighteen Ghana Cedis (¢21,718.71 ) to pay validated water bills covering free water provision under government Covid-19 relief package.



Afram Plains District has no pipe-borne water. Residents depend on commercialized mechanized boreholes by non-governmental Organizations, Private individuals, and CWSA.



There are 29 Water Service providers across the Afram Plains South District listed to receive the funds.



According to the District Chief Executive, George Ofori, "the necessary processes are being finalized by the Assembly to commence distribution of these water bills.”



The money is the first tranche of payment to settle the cost incurred.



As part of measures to alleviate hardship afflicted by the Coronavirus pandemic, the government announced three-month free water for Ghanaians in the initial stages which was extended by another three months till September ending.





