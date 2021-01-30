General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Adherence to safety protocols surest way to fight virus - GHS

Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Aboagye Dacosta

The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta, says strict adherence to social distancing, wearing of masks and handwashing protocols are the surest way to fight the deadly coronavirus.



This comment by Dr. Aboagye Dacosta comes after the General Secretary for the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, mentioned that the country needs swift measures to help fight the virus considering the damage it is causing.



“The situation is dire and alarming! With the first wave, we were recording mild and asymptomatic cases, but the second wave is not like that. Almost all patients reporting to the health facilities are either severely or critically ill, unlike before and we are finding it difficult to admit them because our ICUs are almost full. It will be prudent for the masses to be cautious and continue to adhere to the preventive measures,” Dr. Justice Yankson added.



The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta who was speaking in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s ‘AM Drive’ Ekourba Gyasi, explained that a country like New Zealand has managed to fight the deadly virus by adhering strictly to the safety protocols.



According to him, the situation was different when the public totally complied with the laid down safety protocols by government.



“We keep repeating the need for everyone to observe the safety protocols, because is the surest way to help fight the virus. All we need to do is to just observe the protocols. In August 2020 when the compliance to the protocols was very high, we all saw what happened, we recorded less cases. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) embarked on series of education which seemed to have fallen on deaf ears. The Covid-19 figures are the manifestations of the disregard for the protocols,” he added.



The country has recorded 616 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of active cases to 3,813 as at Wednesday 27th January 2021.



The death toll is pegged at 377.



