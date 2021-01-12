Health News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Coronavirus: Adhere to protocols or prepare for another lockdown – GMA President warns

Ghana has recorded a total of 338 deaths since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country

The President of the Ghana Medical Association Dr. Frank Ankobia has rallied Ghanaians to ensure they observe all the stipulated COVID-19 protocols to help avoid any timetable for a possible total lockdown in the country.



Dr. Frank Ankobia who was speaking to Captain Koda on OTECFM’s NYANSAPO morning show on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, on COVID-19 resurgence, admonished Ghanaians for the poor habit of not adhering to the laid down protocols.



According to the Medical Officer, the President must use all available forces to ensure that every Ghanaian observe the protocols since that was the surest way to control the widespread of the disease and added that personnel of the health sector were becoming increasingly worried over the cases insisting that s lockdown would be the ultimate solutions if all measures fail.





Ghana’s COVID-19 cases currently stand at 56,230 with 54,631 recovered cases. A total of 338 cases have died since the pandemic broke out almost a year ago in the country with 1,261 active cases on admission at the various health centers.



Digressing on the re-opening of schools in the country as announced by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his last address, the Ghana Medical Association President commended the government’s efforts on fumigating the schools but sharply maintained that observing the protocols still remains the surest measures to nip the COVID-19 in the bud.



Dr. Frank Ankobia who hailed the re-opening of schools noted that the economic and social repercussions associated with the disease on Ghanaians became unbearable but entreated parents and guardians to provide and ensure their wards observe the protocols as they go back to the classrooms.



