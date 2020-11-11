General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Adhere strictly to safety protocols – NPP orders party event organisers

Freddie Blay, Chairman, NPP

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the rank and file of the party to strictly adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols in the conduct of all party and campaign related activities.



The party has entreated organisers of their events to make provisions for thermometer guns, veronica buckets and hand sanitizers at all times during their programmes.



“Leadership of the party at various levels must also ensure strict adherence to the social distancing protocols and must make the wearing of facemasks mandatory for all members at all times during party gatherings,” the NPP said in a statement signed by its national chairman Freddie Blay.



The statement stressed that the “mask is a must”.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed political parties and other groups to ensure that their members adhere to the covid-19 protocols in view of the gradual rise in the number of new cases from an average of 25 new cases per day some three weeks ago to an average 130 cases per day in the course of the last two weeks.



COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,329 nationwide after falling to almost 300 two weeks ago.



The Ministry of Health has said the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols is to blame for the rise in cases across the country.



The government and the ministry are, therefore, asking Ghanaians to adhere to mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing protocols as well as use hand sanitisers.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 19th address on measures taken by the government to stem the surge in cases, further cautioned that severe sanctions exist in the laws to punish those who flout the las on wearing of masks.



“The more we adhere to the protocols, the quicker we defeat the virus,” he added.





