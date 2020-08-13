General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Coronavirus: Active cases reduce further to 1,906

Ghana's active coronavirus cases have declined further to 1,906 as 39,718 infected persons recover.



The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) released on Thursday, August 13, 2020, show that cumulative coronavirus cases since March this year stands at 41,847.



Out of the number of active cases in Ghana, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 17 in severe condition, according to the GHS update on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the GHS update indicated that the number of COVID-19 active cases in Ghana has dropped significantly to 2,134.



Hence between the update on Wednesday and Thursday, active cases in Ghana has dropped by 224.



The death toll stands at 215 as at Thursday, August 13, 2020.



Below are is the cumulative cases per region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 20,865



Ashanti Region - 10,431



Western Region - 2,860



Eastern Region - 2,013



Central Region - 1,751



Bono East Region - 703



Volta Region - 628



Western North Region - 580



Ahafo Region - 469



Northern Region - 454



Bono Region - 439



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 213



Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 9





