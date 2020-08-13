You are here: HomeNews2020 08 13Article 1033324

General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Active cases reduce further to 1,906

Ghana's active coronavirus cases have declined further to 1,906 as 39,718 infected persons recover.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) released on Thursday, August 13, 2020, show that cumulative coronavirus cases since March this year stands at 41,847.

Out of the number of active cases in Ghana, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 17 in severe condition, according to the GHS update on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the GHS update indicated that the number of COVID-19 active cases in Ghana has dropped significantly to 2,134.

Hence between the update on Wednesday and Thursday, active cases in Ghana has dropped by 224.

The death toll stands at 215 as at Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Below are is the cumulative cases per region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 20,865

Ashanti Region - 10,431

Western Region - 2,860

Eastern Region - 2,013

Central Region - 1,751

Bono East Region - 703

Volta Region - 628

Western North Region - 580

Ahafo Region - 469

Northern Region - 454

Bono Region - 439

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 213

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 9

