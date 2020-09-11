Coronavirus: Active cases reduce despite confirmation of 75 new cases in Ghana

General News of Friday, 11 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana has recorded 75 new cases of Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service announced on Friday.
This brings the cumulative confirmed cases to 45,388.
Although new cases have been confirmed, the number of active cases are 836. In the previous update, the active cases stood at 842.
Out of the 836 persons with the virus, 4 are critical, 2 are on ventilator while 14 are severe, GHS reports.
44,267 persons have so far recovered from the disease. The death toll remains 283.
Below are the cumulative cases per region:
Greater Accra Region - 22,885
Ashanti Region - 10,912
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,388
Central Region - 1,904
Bono East Region - 777
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 237
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
