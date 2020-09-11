You are here: HomeNews2020 09 11Article 1057699

General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Coronavirus: Active cases reduce despite confirmation of 75 new cases in Ghana

Ghana has recorded 75 new cases of Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service announced on Friday.

This brings the cumulative confirmed cases to 45,388.

Although new cases have been confirmed, the number of active cases are 836. In the previous update, the active cases stood at 842.

Out of the 836 persons with the virus, 4 are critical, 2 are on ventilator while 14 are severe, GHS reports.

44,267 persons have so far recovered from the disease. The death toll remains 283.

Below are the cumulative cases per region:

Greater Accra Region - 22,885

Ashanti Region - 10,912

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,388

Central Region - 1,904

Bono East Region - 777

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

