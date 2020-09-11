General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Active cases reduce despite confirmation of 75 new cases in Ghana

Ghana has recorded 75 new cases of coronavirus

Ghana has recorded 75 new cases of Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service announced on Friday.



This brings the cumulative confirmed cases to 45,388.



Although new cases have been confirmed, the number of active cases are 836. In the previous update, the active cases stood at 842.



Out of the 836 persons with the virus, 4 are critical, 2 are on ventilator while 14 are severe, GHS reports.



44,267 persons have so far recovered from the disease. The death toll remains 283.



Below are the cumulative cases per region:



Greater Accra Region - 22,885



Ashanti Region - 10,912



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,388



Central Region - 1,904



Bono East Region - 777



Volta Region - 668



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 237



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

