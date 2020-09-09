General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus: Active cases on the rise again

Coronavirus has killed thousands around the world

After a steady drop in the active cases of coronavirus in Ghana, the situation has taken a bend again as more persons are getting infected while the recoveries slow.



After dropping to 785 as of Monday, September 7, the active cases have risen since then.



On Tuesday, 143 new cases and about 197 recoveries saw the active cases rise to 831.



On Wednesday, the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced 176 new cases.



This took the total cumulative cases from 45,012 to 45,188.



There were only 144 recoveries-cum-discharges, seeing another rise in the active cases, which are now 863.



Out of these cases, 16 are in severe conditions while six are in critical conditions with half of them on ventilators.



So far, a total of 449,688 tests have been conducted, pegging the positivity rate at 10 per cent.



The Greater Accra Region continues to lead the regional breakdown with a cumulative total of 22,700. Out of that, 22,183 have recovered or been discharged.



The Ashanti Region follows with 10,907 cases since the outbreak in March. There are currently 106 patients under care.



So far, the North East, Savannah, Upper West and Upper East regions have no active cases. All patients have been discharged or recovered.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.