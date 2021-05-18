You are here: HomeNews2021 05 18Article 1264882

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Coronavirus: Active cases increase to 1,308

The Coronavirus death toll also stands at 783

Ghana has recorded 57 new cases of the Coronavirus disease, pegging the number of active cases at 1,308.

In all, 93,390 positive cases have been recorded, out of which 91,299 have recovered and been discharged.

The death toll also stands at 783.

Meanwhile, as of May 7th 2021, 852,047 persons had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Ghana Health Service, rollout of the second dose of the vaccine will start tomorrow, May 19, 2021.

Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region:

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 51,412

Ashanti Region – 15,553

Western Region – 5,868

Eastern Region – 4,208

Central Region – 3,435

Volta Region – 2,501

Northern Region – 1,654

Bono East Region – 1,436

Bono Region – 1,406

Upper East Region – 1,319

Western North Region – 876

Ahafo Region – 718

Upper West Region – 499

Oti Region – 431

North East Region – 228

Savannah Region – 123

