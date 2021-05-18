Coronavirus: Active cases increase to 1,308

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021
Source: www.atinkaonline.com
Ghana has recorded 57 new cases of the Coronavirus disease, pegging the number of active cases at 1,308.
In all, 93,390 positive cases have been recorded, out of which 91,299 have recovered and been discharged.
The death toll also stands at 783.
Meanwhile, as of May 7th 2021, 852,047 persons had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Ghana Health Service, rollout of the second dose of the vaccine will start tomorrow, May 19, 2021.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region:
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 51,412
Ashanti Region – 15,553
Western Region – 5,868
Eastern Region – 4,208
Central Region – 3,435
Volta Region – 2,501
Northern Region – 1,654
Bono East Region – 1,436
Bono Region – 1,406
Upper East Region – 1,319
Western North Region – 876
Ahafo Region – 718
Upper West Region – 499
Oti Region – 431
North East Region – 228
Savannah Region – 123