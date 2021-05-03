You are here: HomeNews2021 05 03Article 1249714

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Active caseload drops marginally

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

COVID-19 Virus COVID-19 Virus

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped marginally from 1,589 to 1,580, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Of that number 24 are 24 and six critical.

Some 48 new cases have been detected in the last few days.

The death toll stands at 779.

So far, Ghana has recorded a total of 92,683 cases since mid-March 2020 with 90,324 recoveries.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 51,054

Ashanti Region - 15,517

Western Region - 5,804

Eastern Region - 4,177

Central Region - 3,383

Volta Region - 2,463

Northern Region - 1,654

Bono East Region - 1,426

Bono Region - 1,397

Upper East Region - 1,318

Western North Region - 872

Ahafo Region - 711

Upper West Region - 496

Oti Region - 422

North East Region - 228

Savannah Region - 122

Join our Newsletter