Coronavirus: Account for the billions received from IMF before you tax the people – Gov’t told

The Government of Ghana has been told to account for the disbursement made to the country by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the effect of the coronavirus before introducing new taxes.



On April 13, 2020, the IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$1 billion to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility after the Bretton Woods institution said the COVID-19 pandemic was already impacting Ghana severely.



The IMF further noted that growth was slowing down, financial conditions had tightened, and the exchange rate was under pressure.



“The authorities have timely and proactively responded to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana and support affected households and firms.



“The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved the disbursement of SDR 738 million (about US$1 billion) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). The disbursement will help address the urgent fiscal and balance of payments needs that Ghana is facing, improve confidence, and catalyze support from other development partners.



“The COVID-19 pandemic is already impacting Ghana severely. Growth is slowing down, financial conditions have tightened, and the exchange rate is under pressure. This has resulted in large government and external financing needs. The authorities have timely and proactively responded to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana and support affected households and firms.





Instead of reducing corruption, you are imposing more taxes on the people and fighting out those who fight to protect the public purse. Just 10% corruption reduction will be fine. — Sulemana Braimah (@sulemana) March 12, 2021

While other countries are giving Covid Tax Reliefs, Ghana is imposing a Covid Relief Tax — Sulemana Braimah (@sulemana) March 14, 2021

