General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: 8-month-old baby tests positive at Tamale Teaching Hospital

Its suspected that the parent of the child passed it on to the child - File photo

An eight-month-old baby has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.



Also, a one-year-old baby has tested positive in the Region.



In the case of the eight-month-old baby, the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mohammed Misbawu, said the parents of the child, who tested positive for the virus, might have passed it into the baby.



He said the eight-month-old baby was Asymptomatic, adding that the baby has fully recovered and the second result has turned out negative.



The Northern Region has recorded 184 cases between January 1 and February 2, 2021.



According to Joy News, the Public Health Laboratory has recorded 41 new cases which are yet to be added to the regional tally.



The region currently has 100 active cases and 80 recoveries. Four persons have also died.



In 2020, the Northern Region recorded a total of 569 cases with 14 deaths and 555 recoveries.



The region’s total Covid-19 case is 753, 18 deaths and 635 recoveries.