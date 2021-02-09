General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Coronavirus: 75% of respondents want names of ‘stubborn’ MPs who have tested positive published – GhanaWeb poll

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the strongly-worded caution to Members of Parliament by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin concerning the rampaging coronavirus.



Mr Bagbin warned MPs who have tested positive to the virus to stay away from the House and to self-isolate or risk having their names published publicly.



In a poll conducted by GhanaWeb, majority of the respondents, representing 75% of the 2,788 total votes cast, agreed with the Speaker's decision to release the names of MPs who have tested positive in the public if they refused to adhere to the caution.



The remaining 683 representing 24.50% however differed.



Last week, Speaker Alban Bagbin, through the first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu announced that, “Some members of Parliament who have in fact tested positive to the COVID-19 are still coming to the Chamber. Mr Speaker wishes me to inform you that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he will be forced to publish the names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us."



He further called on the about 60 members of parliament who were yet to conduct the COVID-19 test to do so.



