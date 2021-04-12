Coronavirus: 703,752 vaccinated so far

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Class FM

A total of 703,752 people have been vaccinated in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic so far.



Some 84 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.



The national death toll has increased from 752 to 754 after having stagnated for the past few days.



The active caseload of the pandemic is 1,414.



A total of 91,260 cases have been confirmed by the health authorities in Ghana since mid-March last year with 89,092 recoveries.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 50,339



Ashanti Region - 15,398



Western Region - 5,736



Eastern Region - 4,136



Central Region - 3,304



Volta Region - 2,385



Northern Region - 1,644



Bono East Region - 1,421



Bono Region - 1,341



Upper East Region - 1,307



Western North Region - 854



Ahafo Region - 704



Upper West Region - 491



Oti Region - 406



North East Region - 223



Savanna Region - 120