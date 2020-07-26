General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: 586 new cases recorded in Ghana

Ghana's has recorded a total of 32,437 coronavirus cases. File photo

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS). 582 new cases were reported on July 23, 2020, bringing the total case count to 32,437.



Data from the GHS websites indicated that the total active cases stand at 3,349 with a total number of 28,927 recoveries and discharges. The number of deaths still stands at 161 same figure recorded on July 21.



In the case of gender distribution, male representation stands at 59% with 41% being females. The Greater Accra Region remains the most affected region in the country with 16,1716 whiles the North East region has the lowest of 9 cases.



Regional Breakdown of Coronavirus cases:



• Greater Accra Region - 16,716



• Ashanti Region - 7,866



• Western Region - 2,539



• Central Region - 1,349



• Eastern Region - 1,214



• Volta Region - 577



• Bono East Region - 434



• Bono Region - 426



• Northern Region - 302



• Western North Region- 298



• Upper East Region - 282



• Oti Region - 172



• Ahafo Region - 121



• Upper West Region - 75



• Savannah Region - 57



• North East Region - 9





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.