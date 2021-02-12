Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: 5 out of 19 bodies buried at Cape Coast

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) on Friday, 12 February 2021, laid to rest 5 persons who succumbed to COVID-19.



The 5 persons who were buried were part of 17 pending burial in the metropolis.



Speaking to Class FM’s Central Regional Correspondent, Kakra Abrokwah, Cape Coast Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer, Mr Iddris Shani revealed that a nine-month-old baby was among the 5persons who were buried today.



He further revealed that they had earlier buried 20 persons bringing the number of persons who have succumbed to the virus so far to 37 in the Metropolis.



“We have buried 20 bodies so far so today's will add up to become 25 bodies buried in Cape Coast. That too is not all, because we have other 12 bodies pending to be buried,” Mr Shani stated.



Mr Shani, however, bemoaned the rate at which relatives of the deceased chase the Assembly for the bodies and appealed to them to bear with government under the circumstances.



He explained that as soon as a person dies of the virus, their body becomes government’s in order to protect the family.



He also advised Ghanaians to disregard misconceptions about the pandemic and adhere to the safety protocols.