Coronavirus: 46 new cases confirmed in Ghana, death toll increases to 286

General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020
Ghana has recorded 46 new cases of Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.
In the latest update available on its website, the confirmation of the cases pushes the cumulative case count to 45,434.
44,342 persons have so far recovered while the death toll is 286. This leaves the country with 806 active cases. Although 46 new cases have been confirmed, the active cases have reduced as more persons recover.
Out of the 806 active cases, 4 are critical, 2 are on a ventilator while 14 are severe.
Below are the Cumulative Cases per Region:
Greater Accra Region - 22,921
Ashanti Region - 10,917
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,389
Central Region - 1,904
Bono East Region - 778
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 285
Oti Region - 237
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
