General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: 46 new cases confirmed in Ghana, death toll increases to 286

Ghana has 806 active cases

Ghana has recorded 46 new cases of Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.



In the latest update available on its website, the confirmation of the cases pushes the cumulative case count to 45,434.



44,342 persons have so far recovered while the death toll is 286. This leaves the country with 806 active cases. Although 46 new cases have been confirmed, the active cases have reduced as more persons recover.



Out of the 806 active cases, 4 are critical, 2 are on a ventilator while 14 are severe.



Below are the Cumulative Cases per Region:



Greater Accra Region - 22,921



Ashanti Region - 10,917



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,389



Central Region - 1,904



Bono East Region - 778



Volta Region - 668



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 285



Oti Region - 237



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

