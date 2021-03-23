Coronavirus: 42 million vaccine doses to inoculate 20 million Ghanaians coming – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Class FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government is on course to procuring 42 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to achieve its target of 20 million vaccinated Ghanaians by the end of the year.



Nana Akufo-Addo said with the procurement of the vaccines, it is expected that the entire Ghanaian adult population would be vaccinated.



The President said this in his address at the 11th quadrennial delegates congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tuesday, 23 March 2021, at Ejisu in the Ashanti region on the theme: “75 years of TUC: Building stronger union in a challenging world of work".



He said: “So far, nearly 500,000 persons have been vaccinated and the government is on course to procuring a total of 42 million vaccines to achieve the target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by the end of the year. This will mean the entire adult population of our country would have been vaccinated by the end of the year.”



Ghana's mass vaccination exercise against the coronavirus pandemic began Tuesday, 2 March 2021 with some 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.



The ongoing exercise is taking place in 43 districts with high infection rates.



They include 25 in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in the Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.



The first batch of people who are being vaccinated includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.



On Monday, 1 March 20221 President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and their wives led by example by becoming the first set of Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 vaccine.