Health News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: 345 schools have recorded cases since reopening – GHS

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has disclosed that 345 schools have recorded Covid-19 cases since re-opening.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said this at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday 18 April 2021.

He, however, said all the students who contracted the virus have recovered.

“Since we reopened the schools, we’ve recorded a total of 2,052 cases in schools in the country.

“Our current active case number is 13,” he told the press.

He indicated that the Volta Region has recorded the highest number of cases while the Oti region has the highest number of active cases.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 771, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 46 new cases were also confirmed.

The active caseload now stands at 1,334 active.

Out of that, 30 are in severe condition and nine in critical condition.

A total of 91,709 cases have been recorded since mid-March 2020.

Of that number, 89,604 have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,642

Ashanti Region - 15,445

Western Region - 5,749

Eastern Region - 4,157

Central Region - 3,311

Volta Region - 2,419

Northern Region - 1,651

Bono East Region - 1,423

Bono Region - 1,371

Upper East Region - 1,311

Western North Region - 859

Ahafo Region - 707

Upper West Region - 493

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 122

