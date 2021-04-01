Coronavirus: 300,000 more vaccine doses coming next week – Akufo-Addo

Health News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Class FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said by the end of the year, the total number of vaccinated persons across the country should hit 20 million.



He made this known when he delivered his Easter message to the nation on Thursday, 1 April 2021.



According to him, so far, some 600,000 persons have been vaccinated, since the vaccination campaign was rolled out.



He noted: “We expect that in the cause of the coming week, an additional 300,000 vaccines, which we have purchased, would have arrived in the country for deployment”.



“Our target is to vaccinate 20 million persons by the end of the year”, he reiterated, adding: “In other words, the whole adult population of Ghana”.



The President also indicated that even though the number of active COVID-19 cases are currently falling, “we're by no means out of the woods”.



The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service show that some 31 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.



The active caseload has fallen to 1,775.



The death toll is 743.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total number of 90,583 cases with 88,065 recoveries.



The President, therefore, advised Ghanaians to ensure a strict enforcement of the social-distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing protocols.