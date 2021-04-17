Coronavirus: 3 more persons succumb

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate that three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll from 763 to 766.



The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped from 1,413 to 1379



Some 42 new cases have also been confirmed.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 91,545 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.



Of that number, 89,400 have recovered.



Also, some 755,686 have been vaccinated so far.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 50,527



Ashanti Region - 15,439



Western Region - 5,748



Eastern Region - 4,151



Central Region - 3,309



Volta Region - 2,411



Northern Region - 1,651



Bono East Region - 1,423



Bono Region - 1,371



Upper East Region - 1,309



Western North Region - 854



Ahafo Region - 704



Upper West Region - 493



Oti Region - 406



North East Region - 223



Savannah Region - 120



