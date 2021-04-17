You are here: HomeNews2021 04 17Article 1235242

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: 3 more persons succumb

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped from 1,413 to 1379 The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped from 1,413 to 1379

The latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate that three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll from 763 to 766.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped from 1,413 to 1379

Some 42 new cases have also been confirmed.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 91,545 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Of that number, 89,400 have recovered.

Also, some 755,686 have been vaccinated so far.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,527

Ashanti Region - 15,439

Western Region - 5,748

Eastern Region - 4,151

Central Region - 3,309

Volta Region - 2,411

Northern Region - 1,651

Bono East Region - 1,423

Bono Region - 1,371

Upper East Region - 1,309

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 493

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 120

Join our Newsletter