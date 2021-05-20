Coronavirus 2nd dose of vaccine - what you should know

Health News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. With 350,000 additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX facility, about 852,047 people are expected to receive the 2nd dose of their vaccination.



This comes some 12 weeks after the first phase was rolled out in Ghana.



In his 25th address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the rollout is being done in 43 districts across 3 regions; the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions.



Drones, according to Mr. Akufo-Addo, will be used to deliver the vaccines in communities that are difficult to reach.



There are also various dates that have been announced to help know when one’s 2nd dose is due.



So, what should you know about this 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine?



First, is the fact that the date written on your card issued by the health facility where you took your first shot, was initially supposed to give you a clue about when your next shot is due.



However, a text message from the Ghana Health Service will confirm whether or not you are due for your shot, according to the Director of Health Promotion at the service.



Dr. DaCosta Aboagye says this is a measure put in place by GHS to avoid overcrowding at health facilities where the vaccines will be administered.







What to do before the dose:



The first dosage of AstraZeneca had some side effects on individuals who took them. This varied from person to person. In fact, in some cases, people confirmed very little to no side effects from the vaccine.



There was however another group that suffered minor side effects ranging from mild fever to headaches, body aches, flu, and in some cases weakness. This was, however, mostly between the periods of 24-48 hours.



Most health experts, in this case, advised that people apply these helpful tips to reduce the effect of the fever.



- Dress lightly



- Drink plenty of fluids



To reduce pain and discomfort where you got the shot;

- Apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area



- Use or exercise your arm







For this second dose, it has not yet been confirmed any possible side effects or whether or not these may supersede the first. It is however safe to apply the previous tips to avoid any of such reactions.



Why do I need two doses of the vaccine?



One dosage of the vaccine is not enough to immunize your system against the effects of the coronavirus. Two doses with a 12-week spacing will help build strong immunity against the coronavirus.