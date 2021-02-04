General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus: 26 students, 3 teachers test positive at AIS

This came to bear after mass testing of students, teaching and non-teaching staff was done

A total of twenty-nine (29 ) persons made up of 26 students and 3 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Akosombo International School (Ais) in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region.



This was after results of mass testing of students, teaching and non-teaching staff in school trickled in.



Starr News sources indicate that the infected students and teachers have been quarantined in a hotel at Akosombo for management of their cases.



The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr Winfred Ofosu confirmed the situation but did not disclose the name of the school adding that the Regional Health Directorate was yet to be furnished with a detailed report from the Asuogyaman District Health Directorate.



Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has now hit 433, according to the latest figures by the Ghana Health Service.



A total of 777 new COVID-19 cases have also been recorded, shooting up the active cases to 5,786.



497 persons have also recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,340.



Currently, Ghana has 126 and 46 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively. A total of 788,526 tests have been conducted since the outbreak.