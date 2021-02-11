Regional News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Coronavirus: 23 schools in Greater Accra record cases – GHS

About twenty-three (23) schools in the Greater Accra Region have recorded 56 cases of the Coronavirus disease.



This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma- Aboagye in a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information on February 9, 2021, on measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.



According to Dr. Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, “it was expected that for the first three to four weeks as people were going to move from home to schools, they would record some cases”



“23 schools in Greater Accra have so far reported 56 cases and I must mention that parents have duly been informed,” he said.



He revealed that a survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service indicates, about 38 churches in 14 districts in the Greater Accra shows that 90% of church members were adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“We realize that about 90% of the membership in that church wore the mask correctly, 6% not correctly, and about 4% did not wear the mask at all”.



He further stated that research conducted shows about 52% of Ghanaians wear nose mask in the morning while 41% of Ghana wear nose mask in the Afternoon.



According to him, “unlike the previous research conducted the number of Ghanaians wearing nose mask has improved from 42% to 47% and those not wearing the mask at all is 29%”.



“When you look at the morning and then afternoon you can see the morning better, in the morning 52% wearing mask as against 41% in the Afternoon.”





